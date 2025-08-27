Craving Indonesian food? Head to Shangri-La Delhi’s food festival this weekend

In 2024, Indonesia welcomed over 710,000 Indian travellers, according to its Central Statistics Agency. Most found their way to Bali, a favourite with young Indian honeymooners, with postcard-perfect beaches and Instagram-ready resorts. But for those who can’t book a flight just yet, there’s an easier route — Tamra at Shangri-La Eros, Delhi, where Indonesian chefs Aris Diono and Anwar (of Shangri La Jakarta) are bringing the islands’ flavours straight to the capital.

For both chefs, the story began at home. “I grew up in a family where traditional Indonesian food was at the heart of every gathering,” chef Diono recalled. Watching his mother cook Nasi Goreng, Gado-Gado, and Rendang sparked his passion for the kitchen. Food became a way to stay connected to his Javanese heritage and, “share its beauty with others”.