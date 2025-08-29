‘Abuse of trust’: Delhi HC denies bail to elderly man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has refused to grant bail to a 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, observing that the wide disparity in age heightened the gravity of the alleged offence and reflected concerns of “exploitation” and “abuse of trust.”

Justice Ajay Digpaul, while pronouncing the order on August 25, rejected the submissions made by the accused regarding lack of medical and forensic evidence. The judge stressed that in cases involving child victims, absence of injuries or scientific proof could not undermine the credibility of the prosecution’s case if the testimony of the survivor was clear and reliable.

“The contention of the applicant regarding the absence of injuries in the medical examination is equally unpersuasive. It is a settled proposition that the absence of physical injuries does not, ipso facto, dislodge the prosecution case, particularly in cases involving child victims,” the court noted. It further added, “Children may not resist sexual assault with the same degree of force as adults, and the nature of assault may not always result in visible or lasting injuries.”