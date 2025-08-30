7 Delhi colonies set for revamp under PPP model: PWD

NEW DELHI: In a push to modernise ageing housing stock and unlock underutilised land, the PWD has initiated a redevelopment drive across seven residential pockets in the city, to be executed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The move is aimed at creating sustainable government housing while opening up commercial avenues to fund the project.

Officials said the selected sites include Vikas Bhawan-1 at ITO, Timarpur, Gulabi Bagh, Kalyanvas, Probyn Road, Sindhora Khurd, Sindhora Kalan and Bahapur. The PWD has already shared land and building details with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), the central government’s construction PSU, which will submit a detailed PPP proposal.

“Once NBCC’s proposal comes through, we will take the project forward,” a senior official confirmed.

NBCC has experience in undertaking large-scale redevelopment projects, having overseen the transformation of government housing complexes in Kidwai Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Kasturba Nagar, which had high-rise residential towers with commercial infrastructure.