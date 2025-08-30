Youth stabbed to death, another injured in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death, and another seriously injured, in an attack by a group of four armed assailants early on Saturday in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said.

The accused also robbed a bike from a delivery boy to flee the scene. Police have registered two cases and are investigating whether the murder occurred during a robbery attempt or if there was another motive behind the incident.

According to the police, a PCR call was received by the Malviya Nagar police station at 2:08 am on Saturday, reporting that two persons had been stabbed and were lying on the street at J-Block, Khirki Extension, with heavy bleeding.

At 2:25 am, another call came from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, informing that one victim with stab injuries had been declared dead on arrival. Police immediately reached the hospital and identified the deceased as Vivek, a resident of Khirki Extension in Malviya Nagar. His body was later shifted to the Trauma Centre, a senior police officer said.

The injured man was identified as Aman, a resident of Khirki Extension in Malviya Nagar. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre.

At 2:53 am, a PCR call was received about four people on foot, armed with knives, who had blood on their hands. They robbed a delivery boy of his bike near JD-Block, Khirki Extension.

When police analysed CCTV footage, they found that four individuals, armed with knives, had attacked Vivek and Aman.

Vivek worked at a restaurant, and his father served as a guard. They were originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Aman worked at a café in Gurugram. His father had passed away, and his mother is a housewife.

A case under sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), and 3(5)/3(6) of BNS has been registered. A separate case under sections 317 (armed robbery) and 3(5)/3(6) of BNS has also been filed. Police have stated that raids are underway to apprehend the accused.