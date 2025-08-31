RWAs slam DERC draft regulation

NEW DELHI: The Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Delhi have raised strong objections to the natonal capital Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) latest draft regulations, alleging that the move will unfairly burden consumers and violate provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

On August 27, the DERC issued two draft notifications – Draft DERC (Terms and Conditions for Tariff Determination) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025, and Draft DERC (Commercial Scheme) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2025 – inviting stakeholder comments by September 24.

The RWAs questioned the purpose of the changes, particularly the conversion of the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) into a “Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge” (FPPAS), and further into a “Supplementary Regulatory Charge” (SR Charge). They alleged that this mechanism would allow monthly cost adjustments beyond fuel charges, in contravention of the Act.

Citing Sections 61, 62(4) and 64(6) of the Electricity Act, the associations said tariff determination is the exclusive power of the Commission, which can be exercised only once a year and that too primarily on account of fuel variations.

“The draft extends this formula to cover transmission charges, wholesale power costs from all sources, and other items the law does not permit,” the RWAs said in a statement.