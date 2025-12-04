Drive to Beautify Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched an extensive drive to clean and beautify the historic Chandni Chowk market and the Red Fort area ahead of the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage at the Red Fort.

“The CM has directed special sanitation, repainting, and beautification works not only in Chandni Chowk but also along Netaji Subhash Marg and neighbouring localities,” the CM office said in an official release. India will host the UNESCO session from December 8–13, with over a thousand delegates from more than 180 countries expected to attend. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the representatives would explore the lanes of Old Delhi to experience the city’s heritage.

Gupta recently held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the SRDC, PWD, and MCD. “Officials were given a clear message that Delhi’s image must be world-class as it welcomes international guests,” the release stated.

A large workforce has now been deployed to maintain cleanliness in Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort area.