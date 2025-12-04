Teacher-student gap widens in Delhi, says data

NEW DELHI: The capital’s school system continues to function under a major staffing imbalance—both within its own school categories and in comparison with several large states.

Fresh data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday shows that while government, private and government-aided schools in the capital collectively employ 1,61,958 teachers, the teaching load remains unevenly distributed and modest when set against national figures. The issue of teacher availability was raised by MP Tiruchi Siva, with state education minister Jayanth Chaudhary responding.

Delhi has 2,681 government schools staffed by 86,095 teachers, who alone make up 53.2% of the city’s school workforce. These teachers cater to nearly 24.7 lakh students, resulting in a student-teacher ratio of 29:1, one of the highest among major urban education systems.

In contrast, the national captals’s 2,637 private schools employ 71,004 teachers, or 43.8% of the total. With comparatively fewer students, private schools face significantly lower classroom congestion.

Government-aided schools occupy the smallest share, with 238 schools employing 4,859 teachers—just 3% of the overall teaching staff. When compared with larger states, Delhi’s teacher strength appears modest, though its population structure and geographic size differ.