Delhi police nab two for siphoning fuel from pipelines

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two men, wanted for fuel theft from petroleum pipelines in Rajasthan and several other states, in Vikaspuri, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Swarn Singh (55), a resident of Chander Vihar, and his brother-in-law Dharmender alias Rinku (50), a resident of Rani Bagh.

On June 10, Jaipur Police observed signs of oil theft near Vasundhara Colony, Saarthi Hostel, and Dahmi Kalan village. Rajesh Urang (47), a tenant at the location, was apprehended and revealed that Swarn and his associates had arranged the entire setup. Police recovered digging tools, a tunnel inside one of the rooms, and a pipe with three valves connected to a transparent plastic tube leading to a white plastic tank in a vehicle, which contained diesel.

On June 11, the illegally erected valves were removed, and a case was registered against Swarn and his associates. During investigation, Delhi Police received a tip-off on Wednesday regarding the movement of the accused. Surveillance was mounted, and both men were arrested near Vikaspuri, DCP(Crime) Harsh Indora said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement. Swarn and Dharmender were declared proclaimed offenders.