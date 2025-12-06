SI arrested while accepting Rs 15K bribe in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi police’s vigilance unit has arrested a woman sub-inspector, Namita, while she was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a Sangam Vihar resident, threatening that the case would be weakened. The SI allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

The complainant from the Sangam Vihar police station jurisdiction approached the vigilance unit on Thursday with allegations that Namita, an investigating officer, had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, threatening to weaken her case, a senior police officer said.

Acting on the complaint on Thursday, a trap was laid at Sangam Vihar police station, after which the complainant went to her office and handed over Rs 15,000 as the first instalment of the demanded bribe. Namita instructed the complainant to place the money inside a file lying on her table, Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) Ajay Chaudhary said.

The vigilance team immediately apprehended Namita and recovered the amount. The accused officer, Namita, has been remanded to judicial custody.