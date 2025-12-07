Special 26-inspired gold heist in Delhi gets plot twist as five accused land in real jail

NEW DELHI: Inspired by the Bollywood movie “Special 26”, a gang carried out a raid in a jewellery-making workshop in Prasad Nagar, stealing 1.1 kg of gold. One of the accused claimed to be a government servant, while another claimed to be an OSD in the public relations department of the government of Madhya Pradesh. Busting the fake police unit and fake income tax squad, Delhi Police arrested three of the five accused persons.

A complaint was filed on November 27 at Prasad Nagar police station by the owner of the jewellery-making workshop, where he stated that five unknown people, including one dressed in a Delhi Police uniform and four others in civil attire posing as income tax officials, entered his workshop, seized the mobile phones of the complainant and his workers, conducted a fraudulent search, and illicitly removed around 1.1 kg of gold from the premises. The accused persons further removed the CCTV footage before fleeing the spot.

Police identified a Brezza car near Tikona Park, BLK Hospital, and Rajendra Place metro station after a scrutiny of about 250 cameras. Additionally, a grey Urban Cruiser and a white Swift car were also seen near a petrol pump. The driver of the Swift car was seen refuelling at the petrol pump, while another individual—previously seen wearing a police uniform during the crime—was spotted in civil attire.