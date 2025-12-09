An afternoon with Picasso  

Pablo Picasso’s extraordinary versatility marks his artistic journey. From Cubist portraits to striking sculptures, his work evolved over the course of five decades. He was an artist who believed in creating, recreating and reworking artworks—Delhi’s Red House, in partnership with the Embassy of Spain, recently organised ‘A Historic Collective PICASSO Painting Workshop’ celebrating 144 years of Picasso's birth with this in mind.

The Red House hall, adorned with 144 vivid red carnations, had transformed into a living studio where 28 artists of diverse abilities painted together on a monumental 30 ft × 3 ft canvas unfurled across the floor. Led by Arjun Shivaji Jain, director of Red House, the session emulated the raw, charged, and radically open terrain of Picasso’s own creative universe.

The collective painting experiment paid homage to the life, ferocity and tenderness of Pablo Picasso’s works.