Delegation from Tokyo varsity begins India-Japan higher education conclave 2025

NEW DELHI: The India-Japan Higher Education Conclave 2025 opened in New Delhi on Monday with OP Jindal Global University (JGU) hosting a high-level delegation from the University of Tokyo to mark the start of a six-day, tri-city India tour aimed at strengthening academic cooperation between the two countries.

Led by professor Kaori Hayashi, executive vice president for Global and Diversity Affairs at UTokyo, the delegation includes professor Yujin Yaguchi, vice president (global education), and professor Satsuki Shioyama, project research associate at GlobE.

The India tour spans Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and is themed “Future of Global Education: India and Japan as Leaders of Knowledge and Innovation”. It forms a flagship component of JGU’s Act East mandate, designed to deepen international higher education engagement with Japan and broader Indo-Pacific.

The delegation will conclude its India tour on December 12, with both institutions expected to finalise a forward-looking roadmap for resilient, future-ready India-Japan higher-education cooperation.