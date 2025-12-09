Delhi government notifies occupational safety draft rules, mandates advisory board

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has notified draft Delhi Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2025, to ensure a safe working environment for workers employed in hazardous and accident-prone industrial activities.

The draft rules provide for the constitution of a 10-member Delhi Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Board headed by the labour commissioner, and safety committees in establishments employing 250 or more workers.

The labour department has invited suggestions and objections on the draft rules, which will be considered by the government after 45 days.

The draft rules state that every employer of a factory and building or other construction work will annually conduct, free of cost, medical examination of every worker aged 45 years and above, within 120 days from the commencement of every calendar year.

Every employer in the industry involving hazardous processes will arrange to conduct free-of-cost medical examinations for every worker annually, within 30 days from the commencement of every calendar year, as mentioned in the draft rules.

Additionally, no employee will be employed in any establishment unless he has been issued a letter of appointment. Under sub-section (1), Section 10 and Section 11 of the draft rules, the employer or manager of an establishment will, as early as possible, send a notice to the labour department inspector cum facilitators, about the occurrence of any accident that results in the death of a worker or results in bodily injury likely to cause death.