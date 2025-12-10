Delhi CM directs officials to simplify fire NOC rules

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday directed the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to ensure that the process of issuing fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) is made fully transparent and hassle-free so that hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, multiplexes and other commercial establishments do not face unnecessary delays.

She stressed that the purpose of the NOC system is not to burden business owners but to guarantee public safety.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with DFS officials at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said the Fire Department is being equipped with modern tools and technologies. Any additional resource requirement must be immediately conveyed to the government, she added. Gupta instructed officials to flag any rule that is causing genuine applicants difficulty so that corrective steps can be taken without delay.

She emphasised that the licensing system must be clear, simple and time-bound, ensuring business owners are not forced to make repeated visits to government offices. She said the central government has consistently pushed policy reforms to promote ease-of-doing business and that fire NOCs are aligned with the same approach to streamline procedures while ensuring safety.

Expressing concern over the recent nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, Gupta said such incidents serve as a reminder for Delhi to remain vigilant. She directed DFS to ensure regular inspections of safety standards at large events, hotels, restaurants and clubs to prevent similar accidents. She said establishments lacking fire-safety equipment or violating prescribed norms must face strict action. Fire safety, she noted, is a shared responsibility of both the department and establishment owners.

She also acknowledged complaints regarding delays due to unnecessary procedures and asked officials to review such cases, submit reports and prepare proposals to simplify norms. The Chief Secretary and DFS officers have been instructed by the CM to re-examine existing procedures.