Delhi University extends scholarship application deadline to December 22

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Tuesday extended the deadline for submitting application forms for its various scholarships for the academic year 2025–26, giving students additional time to complete the process.

Eligible candidates can now apply until December 22, 2025, through the university’s official scholarship portal. The earlier deadline was November 30. The university has advised students to carefully review the rules, eligibility criteria and application procedures before submitting their forms. All details are available on the official Delhi University website.

For undergraduate students, DU offers a wide range of book-grants and merit-based financial support.

These include the Dr. V.K.R.V. Rao Endowment Book-Grant, Sh. Prem Prakash Award, Delhi University and College Karamchari Union Book-Grant, Delhi State Co-operative Union Book-Grant, and Pt. Man Mohan Nath Dhar Book-Grant.

Several memorial grants, such as the Sardar Kartar Singh Grover Memorial Book-Grant, Ganga Sant Book-Grant, Satish Batra Memorial Book-Grant, and Dr. S.L. Hora and Smt. V. Hora Endowment Book-Grant, are also open for applications.

Support for visually impaired students is available through scholarships like the Shri Moti Lal Kaul Aima Memorial Book-Grant, Shri Ram Lubhaya Book-Grant, and the Vijender Sharmila Chopra Book-Grant.

Other notable schemes include the Pt. Udho Ram Rampal Charitable Trust Scholarship and the Balak Ram Scholarship.