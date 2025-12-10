Delhi's air quality sees improvement, AQI drops to 267

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality improved on Wednesday, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 267 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The city's AQI on Tuesday morning stood at 291 and on Monday morning it stood at 318, the CPCB data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches above normal, while the morning relative humidity was 75 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear sky for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius later in the day.