Waterlogging and pedestrian safety to drive new infra push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated a major infrastructure overhaul to reshape the Karala-Kanjhawala region.

The storm water drain and footpath redevelopment project on Guru Golwalkar Marg will address chronic issues of waterlogging, unsafe pedestrian movement and damaged roadside infrastructure, long-standing problems faced by residents of Outer Delhi.

The project spans the full stretch from Jain Nagar to Kanjhawala Chowk and further up to Mungeshpur drain.

The government will construct new RCC drains, establish continuous footpaths, repair worn-out road edges and upgrade the entire civic corridor covering 10 km, with 5 km on each side.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone to kick off the work. The key components of the project included construction of RCC drains ranging from 1.2m x 1.2m to 2.2m x 1.6m, development of continuous, durable footpaths to improve pedestrian safety, substantial increase in storm water capacity to end monsoon flooding and enhanced last-mile connectivity and overall public convenience.

“Outer Delhi has lived with overflowing drains, broken footpaths and monsoon flooding while earlier governments made hollow promises,” he said and asked the executing agency to complete the project before the upcoming monsoon, replacing the earlier 12-month deadline.

The government has been working to remodel a large section of the city’s stormwater drain network under jurisdiction of PWD, Irrigation & Flood Control Department and MCD to address recurring waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon.

