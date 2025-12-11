Delhi government, IOCL sign MoU in green energy push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to boost urban beautification, strengthen public services and support green energy initiatives in the capital.

Under the agreement, IOCL will maintain and upgrade spaces beneath five flyovers, four in South Delhi and one in Punjabi Bagh, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments, officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the partnership would help deliver “swift, effective and citizen-friendly” improvements. She added that the government was focused on strengthening the image of the capital while addressing long-standing civic challenges in a phased manner.

“Delhi is the nation’s capital, and we aim to make it beautiful, healthy and well-organised. Today’s MoU marks an important step in this direction,” she said, praising IOCL’s contribution to national development.

At the event, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the collaboration would accelerate the Public Works Department’s flyover beautification efforts and improve urban aesthetics.

He added that the Jal Board’s plan to install water ATMs would ensure wider access to clean drinking water, directly benefiting residents. Cabinet Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Initiative aligns with the leadership of PM Modi and CM Gupta to make city clean, orderly and visually improved.”

Beautification move