Police return 625 lost phones to their owners

NEW DELHI: The Shahdara district police has recovered 625 stolen, snatched, and lost mobile phones worth around Rs 1 crore under Operation Vishwas and returned the devices to their owners, officials said on Wednesday.

Launched on May 1, the nationwide drive aimed to trace and recover stolen, snatched, robbed, and lost mobile phones. On Monday, a handover programme was held at the DCP office complex in Shahdara, where 45 phones were returned to their rightful owners.

After technical analysis, officials found that many of the stolen devices were active across various parts of the country, including Delhi.

“Thirteen teams from Shahdara police stations and units recovered 625 phones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam. Out of all recovered 625 phones, 225 devices were tracked with the help of CEIR portal of government of India, the official added.