Rediscovering Delhi with its new storytellers

We drift to food, Delhi’s favourite language of memory. This city loves to remember itself through taste, from Old Delhi recipes murmured across generations to the snacks of childhood and those unmistakable winter cravings. So I ask her how she honours nostalgia without romanticising the past into something it never was.

“For me, nostalgia comes from the food I still return to. I often go back to the thalis at the different Bhavans. We call it Bhavan hopping, not out of sentimentality but because the taste and the familiarity have been a constant since my college and post college years. And Delhi really does have some of the best chaats, whether it is the palak patta chaat from Lota or the samosa aloo sabzi chaat from BK Snacks. But nostalgia does not stop me from embracing what is new. Every winter brings its cravings like gajar ka halwa, and now there are newer places that satisfy that too: Ikk Punjab in GK2 for that warm homely sweetness, or Nimtho in GK1 when I want momos that feel just right. Delhi holds its old flavours close, but it keeps making space for new ones, and that is the kind of balance the city naturally has.”

Has the digital world changed how we explore our city? “Absolutely. People navigate by mood, not map. We search Instagram for where to walk or eat. We follow lived experiences in real time. In my own series A casual day out with me in Delhi, people asked for exact spots and timings. They want a feeling and then pick places that match it.”

In her words and her images, Delhi feels ever alive, ever unfolding. A city that once spoke through emperors and poets now speaks just as tenderly through the lens of a young creator, reminding us there is always another way to see it.