30 flights cancelled due to fog at Delhi airport, airlines announce cancellations for Friday too

NEW DELHI: As many as 30 flights, including three international services, were cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. Of these, 19 were departures and 11 arrivals, while several other flights were delayed.

A spokesperson of Delhi Airport said, “Of the three international flights cancelled on Thursday, two were departures and one was an incoming flight. The rest were domestic ones. Delhi International Airport Limited had early in the morning cautioned about dense fog and that flights could get delayed or cancelled.

According to the IndiGo website, the airline had cancelled 60 flights from different airports across the country. It had also announced cancellation of 30 flights for tomorrow (Friday) from multiple airports.

Delhi cancellations:

On the status of Delhi flights alone, the website revealed that five departures and seven incoming flights were cancelled. Outgoing flights from Delhi to Lucknow, Gaya, Chandigarh and Patna as well as incoming flights from Lucknow, Varanasi, Gaya, Chandigarh and Patna to Delhi were cancelled.

An Air India source said, “We have cancelled six flights on Thursday, all of them domestic ones. The Met department had warned us of heavy fog and poor visibility late on Wednesday night. We had planned to cancel upto 12 flights. Since the situation in the morning was nowhere as bad as it was forecast, we only had to cancel six flights today.”

Spicejet said none of its flights were impacted. Akasa Air refused to respond to multiple calls.

Dense fog conditions at the airport around midnight on Wednesday night made multiple airlines make an announcement that a large number of flights could get cancelled on Thursday morning and a few more days.