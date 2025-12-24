Man arrested for cheating ex-Army officer of Rs 23L on pretext of govt jobs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly cheating a retired Army officer of Rs 23 lakh by promising government jobs in the Income Tax Department for his daughter and relatives, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, Shibin Raj, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, was arrested from a dormitory in Paharganj following a tip-off.

Police recovered a fake Income Tax Department identity card, forged appointment letters, banking credentials of four banks and two ATM cards.

The complainant, a retired Major from Kollam, alleged he met the accused in June through an acquaintance. Shibin claimed links with Income Tax and Railway officials and demanded money in instalments. Between June and July, Rs 23 lakh was transferred. Forged appointment letters were later issued. A case was registered.