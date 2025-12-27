Drunk woman held for hitting constable with car in Rohini

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly ramming a car into a police barricade and injuring a constable in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on December 24 in Sector 11 of Rohini where a barricade had been placed, they said.

According to police, a caller informed them that a female driver, apparently drunk, had hit a police constable with her car.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the white car that had rammed into the barricade. The woman, a resident of Sector 16, Rohini, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Constable Rohit, was taken to BSA Hospital for treatment, police said.

They said the woman who was returning home from a birthday party when the incident occurred, has been arrested.