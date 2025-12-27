Man dead, brother hurt in Mustafabad fire; no injuries in two more incidents

NEW DELHI: Three separate fire incidents were reported in Delhi on Friday, leaving one youth dead and his brother injured, officials said. No casualties were reported in the other two incidents.

A 20-year-old man, Junaid, died and his brother got injured on Friday morning after a fire broke out at a laptop battery repairing shop in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area, police said. The blaze erupted on the ground floor of a four-storey building housing the shop.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that they were informed about the blaze at 6.24 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The two brothers were rescued and taken to GTB Hospital, where Junaid was declared brought dead.

A case was subsequently registered under Sections 106(1), 287, and 324(4) of the BNS at the Dayalpur police station. A forensic team collected evidence from the scene. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.