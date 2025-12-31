How reportage made authorities listen and act

Disappearing trades of Old Delhi

There is a magical charm to Old Delhi’s streets and lanes, each wall telling a story. TMS published a series on disappearing trades of the city. Lanes like Suiwalan and Ballimaran—once teeming with skilled artisans creating intricate dabka, nakshi, and zari work—now stand silent. At Nai Sadak, manual bookbinding struggles to survive against the tide of mass production and changing times. Yet, amid this change, few artisans continue to stitch the last threads.

In Mughal-era Delhi, the mashaq walas, with heavy goatskin bags slung across their shoulders, were a common sight. But now, only a few are seen, like 35-year-old Mohammad Laique. The art of kalai is almost a distant memory—except in one small shop in Matia Mahal. For nearly 90 years, this humble shop has been home to the last practitioners of kalai, the ancient craft of polishing cookware with a thin layer of tin. In a crumbling shop tucked inside Sitaram Bazar, 71-year-old Aziz-ur-Rehman is the last of Old Delhi’s deed writers—men who once turned verbal agreements into binding words in elegant Urdu. The craft of making chandi ka warq, the delicate silver foils for food, was once a thriving cottage industry, but was slowly killed by mechanisation.

Ifrah Mufti