Café Fleur: Mehrauli via Milan

The idea for Café Fleur came about in an unexpected way. “My brother and I were standing in this empty courtyard one day and I thought, why not open a café?” renowned fashion designer, Varun Bahl, recalls. What began as a casual thought grew into a serious venture. Initially, the plan was to have a simple coffee shop with outdoor seating. However, the idea quickly evolved into something more sophisticated—a semi-closed space with a roof. “We wanted everything to be top class,” Bahl explains, mentioning that the food, coffee, and ambience all needed to meet the highest standards.
Bahl has made an entry into the world of hospitality with Café Fleur, located in the picturesque Ambawatta Complex in Mehrauli. The café opened its doors in early January. TMS checked it out and found it to be a space that blends Bahl’s love for fashion, design, and food into one unique experience.
The designer envisions Fleur to be more than just a café—Bahl wants it to be a community space where customers can feel at home. “I want people to feel comfortable, relaxed, and able to enjoy great food and coffee while having a chat,” he says. The café is designed with soft lighting, cozy seating, and subtle background music, creating an inviting mood. Bahl envisions this relaxed yet upscale ambience as the key to keeping customers returning. Fleur’s pet-friendly policy further enhances its inclusive and welcoming nature, ensuring that everyone—whether stopping by for a meal or simply passing through—feels at home.
Bahl’s floral touch
Bahl’s love for florals in his couture extends to Fleur’s interiors. “I’ve always been drawn to florals, and it’s something that is reflected in the café,” he says. The name ‘Fleur’ itself, means flowers in French; it’s a nod to Bahl’s deep connection with nature’s beauty, something which is close to his heart. The interiors of the café feature lush greenery intertwined with floral motifs, evident in the wallpaper and decorative hangings. Inspired by the open-air dining culture of France, Fleur evokes the charm of an enchanting al fresco courtyard. Bahl’s signature palette—pinks, purples, reds, and balanced greens—mirrors his approach to fashion. “This mix of colors, like the pinks and greens, is vibrant and colorful, just like my designs,” he explains. His meticulous approach to design is evident in every corner, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to reflect his aesthetic vision.
Flavours of Europe
The designer’s extensive travels across Europe, especially in Milan, has shaped the European feel of Fleur. Milan, where his design career took off, introduced him to the finer details of European culture—food, interiors, and design—which are reflected throughout the café. “I wanted to create a space that felt European—something rare in Delhi,” Bahl says.
Bahl’s eye for detail extends to Fleur’s menu, which reflects his European experiences. “I worked closely with the chef to curate the dishes, drawing inspiration from the flavours I’ve encountered abroad,” Bahl says. The menu has been carefully curated by chef Sahil Mehta of Paris My Love, India’s first certified bakery; Mehta is a Paris-trained pastry expert. The menu boasts an array of delicacies, including fresh salads, gourmet sandwiches, and wood-oven-baked pizzas, delivering a sophisticated dining experience with generous portions that justify the price.
A taste of Fleur
For those who enjoy a balance of sweet and savoury, the signature appetiser, Prawn Me Please is a must-try featuring blanched tiger prawns with a celery herb salad, olive oil, sweet passion fruit purée, garlic, parsley oil, and sesame seeds. The Summer Blossom Salad offers a vibrant vegetarian option with arugula, avocado, pomegranate, hazelnuts, and pine nuts, finished with feta and a refreshing orange-maple dressing.
For those who enjoy bold, tangy flavors, the Brazilian Sandwich pairs crispy fried chicken with chimichurri salsa and brie. Served with peri-peri fries, it offers a perfect balance of spice, creaminess, and crunch. Dessert lovers will enjoy Fleur’s authentic Italian iramisu, with coffee-soaked sponge layers enveloped in luscious mascarpone cream, all dusted with rich cocoa powder for a velvety finish. The café’s beverage menu is equally impressive, boasting a variety of options from refreshing iced teas and hot teas to freshly ground coffee.
The café’s chef recommends the Scandinavian Sandwich with smoked salmon and capers, the New Yorker with pulled lamb in a rosemary red wine jus and Dijon mustard, and more. Bahl, an avid pizza fan, also suggests trying any pizza on the menu, perfect for any time of the day. Fleur is especially enjoyable in the evening, with Delhi’s winter chill creating a cozy atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Amidst Delhi’s growing number of European-inspired cafés, Bahl’s Fleur stands out not just for its aesthetic and European influences, but for its seamless fusion of fashion, food, and ambiance—delivering a truly memorable experience.
At Ambawatta One, Mehrauli. Open seven days a week, 11am to 7:30pm.The estimated cost for two people is Rs 3,000 plus taxes.