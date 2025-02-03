The Many Encounters with Kabir

Journalist-turned-author and publisher Anand wants to ‘meet’ Kabir. His latest book, The Notbook of Kabir: Thinner than Water, Fiercer than Fire (Penguin), though open to many interpretations —considering the poems included in it are part of oral history and thus may not exactly be Kabir’s actual verses — indicate the author’s quest. Take, for instance, these lines from the book: “Of all the dead poets, Kabir is the most alive. He comes to us with a song in his step and a dance on his lips….” They express the author’s wish to meet the 15th-century saint in the world now through his songs and poems performed by a handful of artistes.

Interestingly, these artistes, belonging to various sections of society, perform Kabir’s songs and poems as part of their quotidian existence; they are unaware of the academic discourse around Kabir. They are also bereft of ownership of the poetry they sing and perform, even as they mix their creativity and interpretations to keep the saint alive. The book works towards locating the poet-saint, who lives in people’s minds. It breaks away from the traditional academic pattern of framing a figure such as Kabir.

Not a book

“The idea of a book changes with time. Today, we call PDFs and e-books books—so, it is an evolving idea, as is Kabir. Besides, I have given instances of 50-plus Kabir songs I have heard from various artistes. These songs have been passed on to them as a generational practice. So the whole idea of taking songs and putting them in a book itself is a kind of an exercise in contradictions. That is why there are no chapters; only the flow of 50-plus poems. Hence, it is a ‘Notbook’,” says Anand.

The book has a dialectical composition. The author has the thesis-versus-antithesis structure of Kabir poems work its way into how those poems have been printed in the book – he begins by rendering the poems in the Nagari script followed by their Romanised version and, finally, their English translation. On a lot of occasions, that pattern, too, gets broken. The Nagari script also does not follow a standardised orthography to highlight the many accents in which Kabir is sung.