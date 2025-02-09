Delhi polls: The mood swing

NEW DELHI: ‘Motichoor ke laddu’, colourful smoke crackers, sounds of conch shells in the background and workers clad in saffron kurtas rejoicing to dhol beats and chanting Modi slogans. This was the vibrant mood at the Delhi BJP office after it became clear on Saturday that people have given a thumping majority to the party.

The Pandit Pant Marg, where the office is located, was blocked as the early celebrations kicked off with party leaders and workers gathering in large numbers, celebrating the party’s comeback after almost three decades.

However, AAP headquarters at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla and Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Firozshah Road, not surprisingly, wore contrasting look. Expecting victory for the fourth consecutive time, the party had set up stage and chairs at the headquarters. However, they remained empty when it became apparent that AAP won’t be forming the government.

Initially, Kejriwal was leading after the second round of counting, following which there was a short-lived celebration. However, in no time, the BJP regained its lead, and the AAP office went back to its silent mode.

Kejriwal’s residence had barricades and high security at the gate with hardly any movement, while his office remained closed from the inside since morning.

However, some leaders visited Kejriwal’s house when the party chief lost his New Delhi seat. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were among the few leaders who were allowed to meet AAP chief.

Conversely, the doors of winner Parvesh Verma’s house were open for all to celebrate. Loud sloganeering of “Jai Shree Ram” and “Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge” were heard outside Verma’s house.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office remained locked, and the old Congress headquarters on Akbar Road was equally deserted, with only a few media personnel present. Even the party’s new headquarters, inaugurated in January this year at Indira Bhawan on Kotla Marg, exuded an eerie silence as the party faced a third consecutive wipeout.