Goodbye grey hair

Premature greying in today’s world is, unfortunately, as common as a cold! I have come across people in their early twenties with their hair greying at an alarming rate. There are a number of factors that lead to grey hair and I have enlisted here some along with some tips to try.

Causes of grey hair

If your diet is full of fast foods,white flour, aerated drinks and sugars, there is no way that you can have healthy hair. A diet of rice, B12, iron, and omega 3 is essential. Start to eat plenty of fresh salads, lean meats like fish and chicken, fruits and green vegetables. Restrict alcohol and encourage your tastebuds to enjoy coconut water, lemon water, chaas (buttermilk) or fresh juice.

We all are leading stressful lives. But it’s important to find alternatives to reduce it. You can listen to soothing music, take up a hobby, meditate, exercise, do yoga, or anything that will make you switch off for some time and ease the stress and pain in your shoulders. If you have been suffering from virals, colds, flu, etc you might just be prone to an early greying of the hair so keep a check on these and take adequate vitamin supplements to remain healthy.

Haircare tips

You could try just some of the fabulous recipes from my beauty cookbook and see how your greying hair slowly darkens. Take one cup amla powder, and burn it in an iron vessel until it turns to ash. Add 500 ml of coconut oil and simmer on a low flame for 20 minutes. Let it cool for 24 hours. Then cover it, strain the next day into an airtight bottle, and use this twice a week for hair oil massage.