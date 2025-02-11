Delhi: BJP likely to opt for woman or SC face as CM choice

NEW DELHI: Following the people’s mandate that returned the BJP to power in Delhi after 27 long years, overshadowing the AAP, attention has now shifted to the crucial decision of selecting the next chief minister. The party is attempting to balance various factors, such as gender and caste, which are significant in politics.
Speculation about a woman or a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate being the choice of BJP central leadership is particularly interesting as it would align with broader political strategies in terms of representation and outreach.
Rekha Gupta, with her background in student politics and neutrality in the party, seems to be a stronger contender. Her Vaishya community background and experience as DU Students Union president could give her an edge, especially if BJP is considering a woman for the role.
But, the mention of SC candidates like Raj Kumar Chauhan brings another angle to the equation, as BJP may opt for someone from that community to appeal to a broader section of electorate. The possibility of appointing a Deputy CM also adds a key twist, as it would allow BJP to balance both caste and community representation within the government. Currently, the BJP has now four women MLAs among 48 elected candidates.
The Delhi BJP is reportedly gearing up for an important meeting to discuss the potential CM face. The decision will likely revolve around three possible options. The first is to select the CM face from Jat community. This will touch a significant demographic in Delhi and its neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab, potentially increasing voter base appeal.
The second option is to pick up the face from SC as it is likely cater to voters from Bihar, besides aligning with broader political messaging in light of the upcoming elections in that state.
And the third option is a woman candidate. “This would be strategic move in line with the PM’s “woman-led development” narrative, which could appeal to broader gender-focused voter demographics.