Delhi: BJP likely to opt for woman or SC face as CM choice

NEW DELHI: Following the people’s mandate that returned the BJP to power in Delhi after 27 long years, overshadowing the AAP, attention has now shifted to the crucial decision of selecting the next chief minister. The party is attempting to balance various factors, such as gender and caste, which are significant in politics.

Speculation about a woman or a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate being the choice of BJP central leadership is particularly interesting as it would align with broader political strategies in terms of representation and outreach.

Rekha Gupta, with her background in student politics and neutrality in the party, seems to be a stronger contender. Her Vaishya community background and experience as DU Students Union president could give her an edge, especially if BJP is considering a woman for the role.