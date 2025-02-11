Municipal Corporation of Delhi budget to be tabled February 13

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner Ashwani Kumar will present the civic body’s annual budget estimates in a special house meeting.

This includes the Revised Budget Estimates for the financial year 2024-25 and Budget Estimates for 2025-26. The presentation of the budget had been delayed due to the model code of conduct in place during the assembly elections.

MCD had sought the authorisation of L-G VK Saxena last month, as the absence of the standing committee – the authority responsible for budget approvals – caused delays.

As per protocol, property tax rates should be finalised between February 12-15 to ensure smooth implementation in the upcoming fiscal year. However, with limited time left for discussions, officials say the budget process will be expedited.

As per officials, in the special session on February 13, the civic body will consider the Schedule of Taxes, Rates and Cesses for the upcoming financial year. It is also expected to deliberate on fund allocations for sanitation, road maintenance, public health and education, among other key sectors

22 MCD councillors contested the recently concluded Assembly polls, of which 11 managed to win. This includes eight councillors from the BJP and three from the AAP.

The winning BJP candidates include Ravinder Negi from Patparganj, Neelam Pehalwan from Najafgarh, Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Shikha Roy from Greater Kailash, Umang Bajaj from Rajendra Nagar, Gajender Drall from Mundka, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur and Chandan Choudhary from Sangam Vihar constituencies.