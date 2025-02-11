Municipal Corporation of Delhi budget to be tabled February 13

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner Ashwani Kumar will present the civic body’s annual budget estimates in a special house meeting.
This includes the Revised Budget Estimates for the financial year 2024-25 and Budget Estimates for 2025-26. The presentation of the budget had been delayed due to the model code of conduct in place during the assembly elections.
MCD had sought the authorisation of L-G VK Saxena last month, as the absence of the standing committee – the authority responsible for budget approvals – caused delays.
As per protocol, property tax rates should be finalised between February 12-15 to ensure smooth implementation in the upcoming fiscal year. However, with limited time left for discussions, officials say the budget process will be expedited.
As per officials, in the special session on February 13, the civic body will consider the Schedule of Taxes, Rates and Cesses for the upcoming financial year. It is also expected to deliberate on fund allocations for sanitation, road maintenance, public health and education, among other key sectors
22 MCD councillors contested the recently concluded Assembly polls, of which 11 managed to win. This includes eight councillors from the BJP and three from the AAP.
The winning BJP candidates include Ravinder Negi from Patparganj, Neelam Pehalwan from Najafgarh, Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Shikha Roy from Greater Kailash, Umang Bajaj from Rajendra Nagar, Gajender Drall from Mundka, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur and Chandan Choudhary from Sangam Vihar constituencies.
From AAP, three councillors – Punardeep Sawhney from Chandni Chowk, Prem Chauhan from Deoli and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from Matia Mahal emerged victorious.
BJP’s nominated alderman Raj Kumar Bhatia, who does not hold voting rights in the civic body, triumphed over AAP’s Mukesh Goyal in Adarsh Nagar. Goyal, a veteran councillor is currently serving his sixth term.
Following the election, BJP holds 112 seats in the 250-member civic body, while AAP has 119 and Congress retains eight. A total of 12 positions now remain vacant, including the seat of MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won a parliamentary election in May 2024.
Following its landslide victory, the BJP is now focusing on the upcoming MCD mayoral elections in April. With the party securing 48 of 70 Assembly seats, its representation in the mayoral electorate has increased. Meanwhile, AAP’s hold on the civic agency has weakened considerably due to defections and councillors transitioning to MLAs, reducing its majority. The BJP now needs just four more councillors to wrest control of the civic body from AAP.
Budget delayed due to model code restrictions
The presentation of the budget had been delayed due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct in view of the Delhi Assembly elections. MCD had sought the L-G’s authorisation last month, as the absence of the standing committee – the authority responsible for budget approvals – caused delays. With limited time left for budget finalisation, officials say the budget process will be expedited.