RSS returns to old address featuring three 13-storey towers, modern tech

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), often considered the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, has returned to its old address in the capital following near completion of the renovation project spread across five lakh sq ft of built-up area over 3.75 acres, housing three 13-storey towers and around 300 rooms and offices, at a cost of `150 crore.

Keshav Kunj, the RSS office at Jhandewalan Road is set to feature state-of-the-art technologies with traditional Indian architecture, as per sources.

Those privy to the development said the rebuilding exercise cost nearly `150 crore collected through contributions from over 75,000 people sympathetic to the Hindutva organisation’s ideology and took over eight years, a period marked by the disruption and delay forced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The three towers (ground floor plus 12 floors) are named Sadhna, Prerna and Archna, while one of its biggest auditoriums is named after Ashok Singhal, a leading Vishwa Hindu Parishad functionary closely linked to the Ram temple movement. This modern auditorium can seat 463 persons, while another hall can accommodate an audience of 650 members.