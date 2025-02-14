Dalí in Delhi!

Spindle-legged elephants, floating eyes, twisted human torsos, eyeballs dancing in a matrix of squiggles. These are the visions of Spanish artist Salvador Dalí. One of the most influential figures of art history, whose eccentricity and exhibitionism often got as much attention as his art, Dalí’s works are widely recognisable for their dreamlike yet bizarre juxtapositions of everyday objects—most famously, the melting watches in 'The Persistence of Memory' (1931). For the first time, India hosts a dedicated Dalí exhibition, ‘Dalí Comes to India’, presented by Bruno Art Group at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre. Featuring over 200 original sketches, etchings, and watercolours, the exhibition is curated by Christine Argillet, daughter of Dalí's publisher Pierre Argillet.

It offers a rare glimpse into the surrealist master's works, including his ‘The Hippies,’ ‘The Secret Poems of Apollinaire,’ and ‘Mythologie’ series from the Pierre Argillet collection. "I had no direct acquaintance with a museum or art gallery in India, so this exhibition came long after many others in various countries," says Argillet.