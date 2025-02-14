Enforce court decorum: Delhi HC warns after lawyer attends virtual hearing from park

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over the lack of professionalism in virtual court hearings after an advocate attempted to represent clients while standing in a park.

A bench of Justice Girish Kathpalia observed that while video-conferencing was introduced to ease the burden on lawyers juggling multiple cases across the city, courtroom decorum must still be maintained.

The court noted that despite repeated reminders in the daily cause list, several lawyers continue to neglect proper protocol. “Hybrid courts are still courts. Connectivity issues often render counsel inaudible, videos remain switched off, and despite clear directions circulated daily, decorum is not upheld,” the court remarked.

The situation escalated when the lawyer, whose video was already turned off, vanished from the proceedings during the dictation of the order.

In response, the court refused to mark his appearance but refrained from dismissing the appeal to avoid punishing the litigant for the lawyer’s conduct.

The case in question involved a dispute over a `5 lakh loan. The appellants admitted receiving the money via cheque but claimed it was a repayment for an earlier cash loan given to the respondent.

However, the high court found no credible evidence supporting this claim and questioned why a cash loan would be repaid through cheque. “Prima facie, there is no reliable proof of the alleged cash loan. It is also perplexing why a cash loan would be repaid via cheque,” the court observed.

The respondent’s counsel accepted notice, and the matter was listed for a hearing on July 22, with no stay granted on the judgment’s operation.

Court urges Bar to sensitise advocates

In a firm move to uphold courtroom discipline and decorum, the high court directed the Registry to circulate key portions of its order to the Delhi High Court Bar Association and district bar associations, urging them to sensitise lawyers on maintaining proper conduct in hybrid court proceedings.