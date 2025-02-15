At least 15 dead, many injured as Maha Kumbh crowd leads to stampede at New Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people including three children were killed, and many others injured after a stampede broke out due to severe overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on platforms 13 and 14, where thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees had gathered to board their trains, causing panic among passengers.

In an official statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) said that large numbers of people were present on platform 14 when the Prayagraj Express arrived. Additionally, the Swantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed, further contributing to the overcrowding on platforms 12, 13, and 14.

"At least 14-15 people were rushed to hospital who were facing breathlessness," a senior Delhi Fire Service official told The Tribune, adding that some people probably succumbed to their injuries midway.

"A total of 15 people, including 3 children have died while 10 others are still receiving treatment," Chief Casualty Medical Officer of the LNJP hospital said.