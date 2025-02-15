At least 15 dead, many injured as Maha Kumbh crowd leads to stampede at New Delhi railway station

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people including three children were killed, and many others injured after a stampede broke out due to severe overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 10 pm on platforms 13 and 14, where thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees had gathered to board their trains, causing panic among passengers.
In an official statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) said that large numbers of people were present on platform 14 when the Prayagraj Express arrived. Additionally, the Swantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed, further contributing to the overcrowding on platforms 12, 13, and 14.
"At least 14-15 people were rushed to hospital who were facing breathlessness," a senior Delhi Fire Service official told The Tribune, adding that some people probably succumbed to their injuries midway.
"A total of 15 people, including 3 children have died while 10 others are still receiving treatment," Chief Casualty Medical Officer of the LNJP hospital said.
The DCP also mentioned that the station’s management sold approximately 1,500 general tickets per hour, exacerbating the situation and causing the crowd to become uncontrollable.
Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams, with four fire tenders deployed to assist with relief efforts. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg confirmed that the situation was under control by the time the teams arrived.
The Northern Railways, meanwhile, denied any stampede-like situation and termed it as a rumour. "There is no stampede (at New Delhi Railway Station). It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northern Railways said in a statement.
The railways said that the situation is under control and Delhi police and RPF have reached the place and passengers are being evacuated.
Eyewitnesses claimed that the incident occurred when the people on the overbridge started running towards the platform when a train was arriving at the station.
The rush of people was so large that the people who had even confirmed tickets were unable to board the trains.
According to a rough estimate,over 50,000 people had reached the New Delhi railway station to go to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh.
"I wanted to go to Prayagraj and I had confirmed a seat but the moment I reached platform no 16 there was utter chaos following which I ran back out of the station," a commuter named Ashok Kumar said.
Delhi LG VK Saxena informed through social media that there have been loss of lives in the incident, however, the exact figure of casualties was yet to be revealed.
"There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy," the LG posted on X.
The LG spoke to the Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation.
"CS has been asked to invoke DDMA measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness to address related exigencies. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations," said Saxena.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences. "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," he said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to express his condolences over the tragic incident. " I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured," he said.
Multiple videos have emerged showing a massive crowd of passengers rushing through the railway station. Many were seen carrying children on their shoulders, while others struggled with their luggage amidst the chaos.
Though the exact cause of the overcrowding remains unclear, initial reports suggest the delays of two special trains operating for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, contributed to the situation.
Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
