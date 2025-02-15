Bharat Tex showcasing India’s vivid textile industry kicks off

NEW DELHI: India’s premier textile industry event, Bharat Tex 2025 kicked off on Friday at the Bharat Mandapam. Organized by a consortium of 11 major textile industry bodies and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, the event will span four days, concluding on February 17.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurated the event, highlighting India’s rich textile heritage and its evolving role in the global market. He emphasized the event’s significance in showcasing India’s capabilities in innovation and sustainability and as a leading investment destination.

The event saw participation from over 5,000 exhibitors, including international participants from nearly 110 countries. The event is expected to attract over 1,20,000 visitors, encompassing policymakers, CEOs, industry leaders, and buyers.

The exhibition is structured into dedicated pavilions, each highlighting a key sector of the textile industry. The Textile Raw Materials section features exhibitors specializing in natural fibres like cotton, wool, and silk, along with synthetic and man-made fibres. The Fabrics pavilion showcases a diverse range of woven, knitted, and non-woven textiles catering to various applications.

PM Narendra Modi is set to address both domestic and international buyers on Sunday. His speech is expected to provide insights into the government’s vision for the sector and its role in the economic landscape.