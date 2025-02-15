Delhi: Suspense over new CM continues, swearing-in likely on Feb 19 or 20

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense over the name of the new chief minister after the election results, the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government may take place on February 19 or 20. The BJP Legislature Party is likely to be held a day before the swearing-in that marks the return of the saffron party in the national capital after a gap of 27 years.

Preparations to form the government are expected to gain momentum after PM Narendra Modi returns from his trip to France and the US. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders will pick the chief minister, perhaps one or two his/her deputies and a council of ministers.

After the arrival of PM Modi, the party’s central leadership will appoint observers who will hold discussions with newly elected MLAs before announcing the name for the CM.