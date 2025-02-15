Will ensure MCD areas are as clean & beautiful as NDMC zones: L-G

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Friday, while emphasising the vital role of sanitation workers in maintaining Delhi’s cleanliness, said the MCD areas would be made as clean and beautiful as NDMC zones.

Addressing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation officials and swachhta sainiks during his Samvaad interaction, he asserted that transformation in leadership will positively impact both the city and people.

Calling sanitation workers the backbone of the city. the L-G acknowledged their hard work and dedication, particularly during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, Yamuna floods, and the G-20 summit. “You are the backbone of Delhi, and without you, a clean city is unimaginable,” Saxena said, commending their efforts.

However, he noted that despite significant progress, more needs to be done to achieve a fully clean and green Delhi. He said while some areas, particularly those under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), are well-maintained, others required improvement.

Reflecting on the recent Delhi Assembly elections, Saxena said the true impact of the newly-elected government would be visible only when the capital achieves complete cleanliness.

He also stressed the need for sanitation workers to redouble their efforts, ensuring every corner of the city is well-maintained.

The L-G highlighted the MCD’s responsibility in keeping Delhi clean, acknowledging its good work in several areas but pointing out that many localities still require special attention. “Sanitation workers are like soldiers who never retreat from their duty. From today, special drives should be initiated in neglected areas to make Delhi garbage-free,” he urged.

Delhi mayor Mahesh Khichi, also present at the event, praised the MCD’s sanitation workforce for their dedication and tireless efforts in improving the state of hygiene in the capital.