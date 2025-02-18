'Broken lunch boxes and half-eaten food': What New Delhi station witnessed

NEW DELHI: On the night of February 15, the scene at the New Delhi railway station was regular: hundreds of trains arriving and departing, passengers waiting, and vendors selling their goods. However, within moments, tragedy struck in the form of a stampede, transforming the bustling and cheerful atmosphere into an unimaginable horror.

When ‘Ambulance Man’ Himanshu Kalia and his wife Kalia, who were returning from AIIMS learned about the disaster, they rushed to the station to provide medical aid. However, what met them was a trail of destruction, cries for help, and haunting images of suffering.

“We reached the station at around 10:30 pm, but the chaos was so overwhelming that it took us more than half an hour just to reach the site of the incident. A sea of people, panicked and desperate, flooded the exits. We had to push through, struggling to reach those in need,” Kalia recalled.

For the couple, the site of the incident was a heart-wrenching spectacle. “Families were separated, belongings were scattered across the platform, and the air was filled with echoes of despair. People lay unconscious on the hard concrete, their bodies bearing the marks of the disaster. A mother was desperately shaking her unconscious child, trying to wake him up.”