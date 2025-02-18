Pradhan bats for three-language policy, says no 'imposition' of Hindi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 126th Founder’s Day celebration of the prestigious Hindu College as chief guest on Monday. Addressing the event, the Union minister spoke on the three-language policy row. saying he respects all languages and students should be free to to learn English and one other Indian languages apart from their mother tongue. He further said there is no “imposition” of Hindi or English or any other language.

DU’s Hindu College celebrated its 126th Founder’s Day on Monday. The event, held in honour of late Krishna Dass Gurwale, was also attended by DU V-C Yogesh Singh, an official statement said.

Pradhan, while praising the institution’s “pioneering spirit” in education, innovation, and social impact, also emphasised the importance of implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pradhan congratulated the college community for its continued excellence and highlighted its role in shaping future leaders.

“To create healthy competition among students, create a level-playing field, we have to come to a common platform. NEP is the new aspirational common platform. I respect all languages. This NEP, envisioned by PM Modi is giving emphasis to the mother tongue,” Pradhan said.

Addressing the row over the three language policy in Tamil Nadu, he said, “Tamil is one of the oldest languages of our civilisation. But what is wrong if a student in Tamil Nadu learns multilingual aspects in education? It can be Tamil, English and one other Indian languages. There is no imposition of Hindi on them,” he emphasised while reiterating the Union government’s commitment to implementing NEP.