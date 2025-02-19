BJP MLA accuses Sisodia of 'stealing’ ACs, fans from MLA office

NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday accused former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of taking away government-owned items, including air conditioners, television sets, tables, and chairs, from the Patparganj MLA office before vacating it.

Negi, who won the Patparganj seat by defeating AAP’s Avadh Ojha, alleged that Sisodia, who occupied the office for 12 years as an AAP minister, should have left the furnishings intact. The office, allocated to him by the Public Works Department (PWD), was allegedly stripped of multiple essential items after his tenure ended.

Posting a video of the now-empty office, Negi took to X to accuse Sisodia of wrongdoing. “Their corruption hasn’t reached its limit yet. Now, they are experts at hiding the truth and stealing. We will protect the rights of the people and expose such corrupt individuals,” he wrote.