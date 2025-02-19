BJP MLA accuses Sisodia of 'stealing’ ACs, fans from MLA office

NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday accused former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of taking away government-owned items, including air conditioners, television sets, tables, and chairs, from the Patparganj MLA office before vacating it.
Negi, who won the Patparganj seat by defeating AAP’s Avadh Ojha, alleged that Sisodia, who occupied the office for 12 years as an AAP minister, should have left the furnishings intact. The office, allocated to him by the Public Works Department (PWD), was allegedly stripped of multiple essential items after his tenure ended.
Posting a video of the now-empty office, Negi took to X to accuse Sisodia of wrongdoing. “Their corruption hasn’t reached its limit yet. Now, they are experts at hiding the truth and stealing. We will protect the rights of the people and expose such corrupt individuals,” he wrote.
Negi further alleged that at least 250 chairs, ceiling fans, and even doors were missing from the premises.
He also claimed that the office, despite being a government property, was used for AAP’s election-related activities. “This was a government office, but it was used for electoral purposes... It was his (Sisodia’s) duty to leave all the things here. These were the government’s property, and they should have remained in office after his tenure,” Negi said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not yet responded to the allegations. The controversy comes shortly after another row involving the BJP and AAP, where the BJP accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of renaming the official Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) X handle to 'Kejriwal at Work’.
The account was later deleted, with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleging that Kejriwal had "stolen” the government’s digital identity.