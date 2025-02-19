MCD launches night sweeping drive in 300 markets

NEW DELHI: In a bid to improve cleanliness across the city, MCD Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones to implement a night sweeping initiative in over 300 identified markets.

Khichi said that a nodal officer will be appointed for each market to oversee the operations, with senior officials conducting surprise inspections to ensure effective execution.

He said that in a meeting with zonal Deputy Commissioners on Tuesday, he directed them to implement daily night cleaning in all 12 zones, similar to the model followed in Chandni Chowk. A total of 312 markets have been identified for night sweeping.

Strict action will be taken against littering, with penalties imposed on violators to discourage public nuisance, the MCD said in the statement.