Delhi CM unveils summer action plan

NEW DELHI: A day after taking office, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers outlined a comprehensive summer action plan aimed at improving Delhi’s water supply and air quality.

The newly formed BJP-led government convened a series of high-level meetings on Friday to assess the state of key public services and strategise improvements. In the afternoon, Gupta, along with her ministers, met with officials from the Public Works Department and Delhi Jal Board to review road conditions and water supply in the capital. Addressing the media after the meeting, the CM noted that many roads in the city were riddled with potholes, requiring urgent attention.

During the elections, the BJP had heavily criticized the previous AAP government for Delhi’s deteriorating infrastructure, including broken roads, drinking water shortages, and sewer overflows. The new government reiterated its commitment to resolving these long-standing civic issues.

Gupta and her ministers also held discussions with officers from their respective departments to assess ongoing projects and expedite service delivery. Officials emphasized that improving basic amenities and ensuring efficient governance would be the administration’s top priorities. Pankaj

Kumar Singh, a minister in the new government, stressed the importance of providing high-quality essential services.

“Discussions are underway to ensure that Delhi residents get clean drinking water and air. People should not face shortages during summer,” he said, adding that substantial improvements would be visible by winter. Gupta also took a swipe at previous administrations, blaming both the Congress and AAP for neglecting Delhi’s core issues over the past two decades. “The Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years and AAP for 10 years, but neither addressed the problems faced by the people,” she said.

“Still, just one day after we took office, they have started questioning our government.” PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is set to inspect ongoing infrastructure projects, focusing on road repairs and strengthening in various parts of the city. The ministers have already begun working and holding consultations with officials.