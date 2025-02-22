JNUSU calls campus strike over Barak hostel opening

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday called for a complete university strike, demanding the immediate release of the JNUSU 2024-25 election notifications and the immediate opening of Barak Hostel.

A JNUSU leader alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-administration nexus was attempting to suppress the democratic voice of students by delaying elections and citing arbitrary reasons. “Due to their unwillingness to open Barak Hostel, students are forced to live without basic facilities in the dormitory,” the leader added.

In response to the call for action, students from all schools and centres across the university boycotted classes to press for the fulfillment of their demands. JNUSU President Dhananjay emphasised the importance of the strike, stating that it was crucial to defending campus democracy and ensuring students’ right to live with dignity. “JNUSU will continue to struggle until the demands are met,” he asserted.

Barak Hostel, a special accommodation facility for students from the North-East community, was e-inaugurated at JNU by Home Minister Amit Shah on February 4, 2024. The foundation stone for the hostel was initially laid in July 2017 by Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh. However, the construction faced delays of over three years before its completion.

The hostel, named after the Barak River in the North-East, was built with a budget of Rs 28.675 crore. It comprises five floors with 228 rooms, designed to accommodate up to 446 North-Eastern students, with 75% of its capacity reserved for them.