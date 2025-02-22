Over 84,000 to get degrees at DU’s 101st convocation today

NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) will organise its 101st annual convocation on February 22, where a total of 84,287 students, including 77,446 undergraduates (UG), 6,812 postgraduates (PG), 29 five-year programme, and 494 PhD scholars, will be conferred degrees. Union Education

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the event.

Of the 494 PhD holders, 248 are male and 246 are female students. Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, professor and controller of examinations at Delhi University, said that a total of 194 prizes, including 159 gold medals (70 for UG students, 89 for PG students), one silver medal (for a UG student), and 34 prizes (22 for UG students, 12 for PG students), will be distributed at the event.

The ceremony will be presided over by Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor of Delhi University. Degrees will be awarded to students who completed their studies in 2024. The convocation will be held at the multipurpose hall in the sports complex of Delhi University. Additionally, in the first week of February, Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar informed Parliament that there had been no decline in UGC grants released to Delhi University over the past five years.

Recently, emphasising the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in learning, the Delhi High Court, recently, told DU and the Bar Council of India to consider developing a mechanism for online classes for students willing to pursue law courses in the university.

Kuki-Meitei tussle plays out at varsity event

The spokesperson of a Kuki organisation in Manipur on Friday condemned attempts by Meitei groups to prevent him from speaking at an event organised by Delhi University. “We have been in talks with the government. Why can’t we talk to the public?” asked Seilen Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO). The Delhi University Literature Festival 2025, sponsored by DS Group, listed Haokip as a speaker at the event. A DS Group spokesperson said the festival organisers made the speakers’ list. Meitei Heritage Society posted on X, “This not only disrespects the victims of the ongoing crisis but also sets a dangerous precedent of legitimising the voice of an organisation with a violent background.”