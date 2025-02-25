‘Alumni of the year’ goes to Goonj founder Gupta

NEW DELHI: IIMC Alumni Association announced the winners of the 9th edition of IIMCAA awards at its annual meet, Connections, in Delhi.

Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj, and writer-journalist Neelesh Misra were honoured with the Alumni of the Year Award. Sarvapriya Sangwan from BBC Hindi won the Journalist of the Year award, which included a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh, a trophy, and a citation.

Around 80 alumni who graduated from IIMC 25 years ago were also given Silver Jubilee honours at the ceremony.

As part of the committee awards, Prof. Ashok Ogra from Delhi, Jahnabi Phookan from Guwahati, Sujata Sabnis from Pune, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh from Tezpur, and Dr. Medini Prasad Roy from Delhi were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Public Service Award was given to Jamshedpur SSP Kishor Kaushal and social worker Aditya Vardhan from Gaya. Ketan Tanna from Maharashtra, Sudhansu Kumar Patro from Odisha and Marinder Mishra from Uttar Pradesh received the Connecting Alumni of the year award, while the IIMCAA Gujarat Committee was given the Connecting Chapter of the year award.

Santosh Kumar Valmeeki from UP, Kalyan Ranjan and Nitin Pradhan from Delhi, Alice Guram from Punjab, Braj Kishore, Krishna Pophale from Maharashtra and Byomakesh Biswal from Odisha were awarded the Pillars of IIMCAA Award.