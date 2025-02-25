‘When will women get Rs 2,500,’ asks Atishi during AAP protest

Atishi alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had guaranteed in their first cabinet meeting the approval of a scheme to provide Rs 2500 per month to women. However, despite the meeting taking place on February 20, the scheme was not approved.

“BJP has already broken Modi’s first promise, but we hope they will at least fulfill his second guarantee by depositing Rs 2500 into women’s accounts by March 8,” she said.

She added that AAP has been pushing for the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana in Delhi. “We had requested a meeting with the chief minister for two days, but we were not given time. That is why today, during the assembly session, we went to meet CM Rekha Gupta. We reminded her that PM Modi had promised to approve the scheme in the first cabinet meeting.

However, despite the cabinet meeting being held on February 20, no decision has been made yet,” she said, adding, “The first cabinet meeting promise has already been broken, proving that Modi’s guarantees are hollow.

However, we still expect that by March 8, Rs 2500 will be deposited into the accounts of all eligible women in the city. The CM has not assured us whether this will happen, and women across the city are waiting to see if Modi’s promise will be kept.”