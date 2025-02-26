MCD session turns stormy as BJP, AAP spar over proposals

NEW DELHI: A session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House descended into turmoil on Tuesday as councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in heated confrontations over two key proposals—a house tax waiver and the regularisation of 12,000 contractual municipal workers.

Chaos erupted soon after the session began, with councillors shouting slogans, waving banners, and accusing each other of misconduct.

The disorder intensified when AAP attempted to introduce the proposals, but the deputy commissioner was absent. AAP members insisted that the session continue under the additional commissioner, a move fiercely opposed by BJP councillors. This led to a shouting match, with AAP members chanting slogans such as “Gundaagardi nahin chalegi” and “Jai Bhim,” while BJP councillors countered with “Arvind Kejriwal, Sharm Karo” and “Mayor, Sharm Karo.”

At the heart of the dispute were two proposals with significant financial implications. The house tax waiver scheme would allow homeowners who clear their 2024-25 dues to have all previous unpaid taxes written off. Additionally, properties between 100 and 500 square yards would receive a 50% tax reduction, while properties under 100 square yards would be completely exempt.

The second proposal sought to regularise 12,000 municipal workers who had long been demanding permanent status.