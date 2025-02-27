Delhi Assembly officially appoints Atishi as Leader of Opposition

The decision comes amid significant political developments in the capital following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a key minister in the previous government, will now assume the role of LoP, leading the opposition in the Assembly.

However, Atishi along with 20 other AAP MLA's are currently under suspension to attend House's proceedings.

On Tuesday, Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 21 AAP MLAs from the ongoing session of the House, till February 27, for protesting during Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena's address.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was the only AAP legislator spared from the suspension, as he was not present in the House during the protest.

However, Opposition leader Atishi and other AAP MLAs attempted to enter the Assembly today but were stopped by the security, following which they staged a dharna outside.