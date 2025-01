NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a paper roll factory in Nangli Puna, located in outer-north Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

"A call regarding the fire was received at 11:49 pm, and ten fire tenders were pressed into service," said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official, adding that it took four hours to extinguish the fire.

The fire occurred at a paper roll factory spread across 500 square yards.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.